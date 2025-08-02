Young Catholic influencers deliver Pope Leo XIV his favourite Chicago pizza in Rome

Pope Leo XIV's fan following not only care about his blessings, but also makes sure that he has a happy heart. How? By delivering a special care package from Chicago with his favourite pizza, of course!

The 69-year-old Chicago-based Pope, previously known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, was riding through Saint Peter's Square in Rome on Wednesday, July 30.

He was in his vehicle, as per footage, when he stopped. A sign saying "We have the Aurelio’s Pizza!" with the store logo got his attention.

Someone passed him the pizza box which made him smile. The Pope's brother John Prevost confirmed to the media that the pontiff ate his six-inch Aurelio’s pepperoni pizza, which was reportedly shipped using dry ice.

Even president and CEO of Aurelio’s Pizza Joe Aurelio was "surprised" by the delivery that was made by a bunch of young Catholic influencers.

Jayden Remias of Ohio and Jake Ochave of Virginia who took a 6-hour drive to Chicago for the pickup. A a 22-year-old girl named Madeline Daley contributed to the team spirit by getting the dish to Rome.

“When Pope Leo came around, he kept grabbing babies to bless them, but as soon as he saw the pizza, he had babies in his hand, but he’s still saying, like, ‘Get me that pizza, I want that pizza,’ ” she told a media outlet.

“And seeing the logo made him light up, and his smile was from ear to ear and he was extremely excited about it," she said.

The team's tenacity paid off after all!