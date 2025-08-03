Gauri Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan, Rani and Karan Johar on National Awards victory

Gauri Khan congratulated Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rani Mukherji after their wins at the National Film Awards on her social media.

She shared a selfie with SRK and Rani and another where Rani is holding the camera and Gauri is next to Karan Johar.

"Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!" Gauri Khan wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan won the first National award of Best Actor for his film Jawan. SRK shared his win with Vikrant Massey who won the same award for his role in 12th Fail, marking both of their first National Award.

Rani Mukerji also won her first-ever award as Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won two national awards. He also won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Dhindora.

The trio—Shah Rukh, Rani Mukherji and Karan Johar—have a long professional friendship. They've collaborated on iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

After her win for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukherji said that she was 'overwhelmed' and dedicated her award to mothers.

“I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway," she said.