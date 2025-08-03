Jacqueline Fernandez shares how pole dancing is worth all the efforts; here's why you may practice it too

Why should you may try pole dancing?

Kolkata-based Dancer and teacher Pallavi Dhote shares a few benefits of pole dancing:

Pole dancing helps to increase mental and physical strength. Not only will you work on perfecting your posture and strength in key areas of your body, but you will also be training your mind to be resilient, in order to get some pole moves. Fear comes in as a natural consequence of pole dancing, and even the best teachers face it, but soon you will learn that it's simply in your mind, and you just have to trust yourself!

Improves body confidence - Your pole dance studio is a safe space for you to be sensual, feminine, and free. There are many women who think they are too heavy, too thin, not sexy, and are shy to even look at themselves in the mirror. Just one month of pole classes can radically transform this since pole studios hold a very safe and inclusive space of great encouragement for women to embrace themselves and love themselves just as they are! The more they pole dance, the more they are able to see their own sexy, confident, feminine side.

A fun way to get a toned body - In pole class, we do moves and bodyweight conditioning, that helps us get more toned, and look more fit.

Become part of a supportive sisterhood of like-minded women - Wherever there is a pole studio, you will get to make friends with women who are just like you, and will support you in your individual journey in pole dancing and in life. Some people make friends for a lifetime via pole dancing.

Please remember to learn or practice pole dancing under a proper guidance.