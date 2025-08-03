Tamannaah Bhatia clears the air on marriage rumours with Abdul Razzaq

This isn’t the only time Tamannaah has been linked to someone she barely knows. Years ago, people guessed she had a relationship with Virat Kohli. She said they only met once and never crossed paths again. “It feels strange when people connect you with someone you have no bond with,” she said.

Tamannaah admitted she found such stories frustrating in the beginning. But over time, she learnt to ignore them. “You can’t control everything people say. After a point, you stop reacting,” she explained. Even now, she stays aware of what people think about her. “I do Google myself now and then,” she said, adding that it helps her understand how audiences see her. She knows that public opinion plays a big role in her career.

“If you are not working only for yourself, then it matters whether people enjoy your films or not,” she said. For Tamannaah, acting isn’t just about being on screen. “It should mean something to someone. Otherwise, what’s the point?” At the end of the day, she laughs off the absurd headlines but also understands the pressure of being in the public eye. And she’s made peace with it.