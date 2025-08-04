Comedian Matt Rife buys Ed and Lorraine Warren's haunted museum which has the Annabelle Doll

US comedian Matt Rife and his friend Elton Castee have purchased the Occult museum from Ed and Lorraine Warren—which houses the infamous Annabelle doll—and open it up to the public for viewing.

Ed and Lorraine are renowned paranormal investigators, whose museum which is also their home, is in Monroe, Connecticut. Their Annabelle doll is known to be a haunted relic, linked to a series of paranormal activities since the 1970s, which inspired the Conjuring movies.

"If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I’m incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history," wrote Matt Rife, who is known for his stand-up specials like Lucid, on his Instagram caption.

"Ed and Lorraine Warren are who took demonology, ghost hunting, and paranormal investigation and made it mainstream," said Matt on TikTok.

"Now, I know a lot of you don't know what any of this means whatsoever, but if you follow ghost stuff, this is about as big as it gets."

Both Matt and Elton will be the legal guardians of the haunted collection as well as the doll Annabelle for at least the next five years.

The property they bought is estimated to be worth around $627,600, with four bedrooms and two baths, although the exact price has not been disclosed. The property is spread across over 2,500 square feet.