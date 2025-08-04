Do you know Khushi Kapoor’s go-to Rolex watch is historic?

Khushi Kapoor’s go-to Rolex watch has historic significance that you may not have been aware of. Her Rolex Date just was the first automatic wristwatch with an automatically changing date window.

Khushi Kapoor’s regular Rolex watch is a historic timepiece

Khushi was recently spotted at the airport, sporting her Rolex Datejust 31 Watch in Everose Gold which is worth close to ₹30 lakhs. The watch is crafted from Rolex’s proprietary pink gold alloy, featuring a diamond-set bezel and hour markers.

"Khushi Kapoor aces her airport look gracing the scene in a stunning rose gold Datejust 31 with a Mother of Pearl diamond dial," the reel posted by timepiecetraders.in captioned.

"Diamonds are a woman’s best friend after all. And diamonds on a Rollie, even better!"

The watch completed her neutral set. She wore a neutral crop top and pants and some gold rings. So the watch was the perfect way to compliment her fit! The diamond-set bezel and distinctive President bracelet is the perfect luxury statement that isn't flashy.