Krushna Abhishek praises Raghav Chadha’s ‘foreigner looks’ in playful banter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 opened with a bang starring Salman Khan. More recently, the show featured the beloved duo from Bollywood and politics, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Even Raghav and Parineeti's mothers attended the episode.

Krushna Abhishek praises Raghav Chadha‘s good looks during The Great Indian Kapil Show skit

Interestingly, Raghav was seen walking barefoot and Kapil Sharma questioned him on it. Raghav said someone had stolen his shoes backstage.

Just then Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda walk in as female security officers Mona and Sona calling Raghav their 'jiju' (brother-in-law). They have Raghav's shoes in their hands and demand money in barter for the shoes.

Krushna and Kiku inform Kapil that Raghav is their jiju and they are here to perform the 'joota churayi' ritual.

They enter the stage with the chant "East or west Raghav jiju is the best!"

When Kapil scolds them for being mean, Krushna's character Mona says, "Kapil is jealous as Parineeti is here with her husband and his flirting skills are on flight mode." Kapil tries to cover up by calling Parineeti his sister.