Krushna Abhishek praises Raghav Chadha’s ‘foreigner looks’ in playful banter on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 opened with a bang starring Salman Khan. More recently, the show featured the beloved duo from Bollywood and politics, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Even Raghav and Parineeti's mothers attended the episode.
Interestingly, Raghav was seen walking barefoot and Kapil Sharma questioned him on it. Raghav said someone had stolen his shoes backstage.
Just then Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda walk in as female security officers Mona and Sona calling Raghav their 'jiju' (brother-in-law). They have Raghav's shoes in their hands and demand money in barter for the shoes.
Krushna and Kiku inform Kapil that Raghav is their jiju and they are here to perform the 'joota churayi' ritual.
They enter the stage with the chant "East or west Raghav jiju is the best!"
When Kapil scolds them for being mean, Krushna's character Mona says, "Kapil is jealous as Parineeti is here with her husband and his flirting skills are on flight mode." Kapil tries to cover up by calling Parineeti his sister.
Raghav meanwhile requests them to return his shoes.
"Aap kitne handsome hain yaar.. sacchi bolun aap toh apne saadu, Nick Jonas se bhi zyaada foreigner lagte hain..." says Krushna praises Raghav for his good looks. (Translation: I'll be honest, you know your saadu, Nick Jonas? you actually look more like a foreigner than he does).
Mona and Sona then make Parineeti and Raghav play a post wedding ritual where the bride and groom have to look for a ring in a potful of milk.
Raghav manages to find the ring but he gives it to Parineeti.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21, 2025.
