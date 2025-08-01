Why did comedian Rajiv Thakur leave The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Fans who are a huge fan of The Great Indian Kapil Show were obviously disappointed but curious to find out why comedian Rajiv Thakur left the show after being a part of it the past two seasons.

Rajiv Thakur explained he had to leave The Great Kapil Show due to time constraints

“Nobody takes rest in such a big show, obviously apko nikala gaya hoga," Rajiv Thakur joked in an interview. (Translation: "Nobody takes rest in such a big show, so you must have been dropped.")

However, Rajiv admitted that it was really due to work commitments and time constraints that he failed to keep up with the project.

Rajiv Sharma explained that Kapil, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek have to perform skits as well as leave some space for the guest segment, all within a span of 55 minutes, so the production schedule is pretty tight.

"If you can't do justice to a character, then what's the point?" he said.

Rajiv explained that he had prior commitments that he had to make time for and he did not want to break them, so he couldn't make it to the show production shoots.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with Season 3 in June. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover returned to the stage, but fans missed Rajiv Thakur, whose absence was noticeable. Rajiv featured in Seasons 1 and 2 of the chat show, but is no longer a part of it.