Parineeti Chopra’s mother-in-law hospitalised during Kapil Sharma's show

A leading paparazzi page shared an update of the incident writing, “The Great Indian Kapil Show which is in its third season is winning hearts even now also the young parents of the young generation.” Parineeti, Raghav were among the high-profile guests that awaited in the new season. However, while shooting, Raghav Chadha’s mother fell sick, which derailed shooting for a while. The team is currently looking at rescheduling the shoot soon.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 23, 2023. The newlyweds have kept a relatively low profile. Parineeti most recently lit up the screen in both Mission Raniganj and Amar Singh Chamkila.