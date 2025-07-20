Celebs

Parineeti Chopra’s mother-in-law hospitalised during Kapil Sharma's show

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had to leave The Great Indian Kapil Show mid-shoot after his mother reportedly fell ill, prompting an emergency hospital visit
Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, recently arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show set to shoot for the celebrity guest episode. But the shoot was germinated due to a personal emergency Raghav’s-mother had. She fell suddenly ill and had to be rushed to hospital during the filming, according to speculation online. Naturally the pair walked off set straight away and the filming was suspended.

A leading paparazzi page shared an update of the incident writing, “The Great Indian Kapil Show which is in its third season is winning hearts even now also the young parents of the young generation.” Parineeti, Raghav were among the high-profile guests that awaited in the new season. However, while shooting, Raghav Chadha’s mother fell sick, which derailed shooting for a while. The team is currently looking at rescheduling the shoot soon.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 23, 2023. The newlyweds have kept a relatively low profile. Parineeti most recently lit up the screen in both Mission Raniganj and Amar Singh Chamkila.

