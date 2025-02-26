Parineeti Chopra to star in gripping mystery-thriller series set against the serene backdrop of Shimla

Parineeti Chopra to star in upcoming mystery-thriller series, featuring an ensemble including Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry. Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra present a thrilling and captivating storyline written and directed by Rensil D'Silva. The series would stream on Netflix.
Parineeti to star in Netflix's new thriller-mystery series
After the grand success of Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Parineeti’s exceptional performance, she’s all geared up for her first-ever web series, proving her versatility and continuing to explore new horizons of her career. She will be starring alongside extremely talented actors.
Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with this platform has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”
Altogether the series is set to be a recipe for a mysterious cinematic masterpiece, especially amidst the picturesque city of Shimla, that will keep you guessing until the very end of the thrilling suspense.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)