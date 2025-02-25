When will ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 drop in India and where can you stream it?

The second season of The Last of Us, will be airing in India soon. The first season of the show was an out-and-out hit and the seven-episode second season of the drama arrives two years and one month after the finale of The Last of Us first season in March 2023. That season was one of HBO’s biggest since the end of Game of Thrones and managed to draw around 30 million cross-platform viewers per episode. Not to mention the show also won eight Emmys, including guest acting awards for Storm Reid and Nick Offerman.

When is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 coming? Is a third season in the works?

The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on April 13 on Max. HBO posted an update about the show recently while sharing character posters of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. "Every path has a price. TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max."

Based on the video game franchise of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, the series is set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. It follows Joel (Pascal), who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old fellow survivor named Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. The new season is set five years after the events of the first season.