Lindsay Lohan on typecasting and her comeback with Freakier Friday

Lohan said working on the 2006 musical comedy "A Prairie Home Companion", changed things for her.

"I was so thrilled to work on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that," Lohan said.

"So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no," she added.

Lohan, known for Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, The Holiday, and Mean Girls, took a break from acting in 2013, returning with Netflix’s Falling for Christmas in 2022.

“I wanted to take a minute... I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit… I wanted to wait to get that itch again,” she said.

She now stars in Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Directed by Mark Waters, the new film continues the story of the body-swap comedy and features Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and others.

The original film was based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel.