Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of hit TV series WKRP in Cincinnati no more

Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station‘s empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy WKRP in Cincinnati, died on Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday.

Loni Anderson passes away

Loni died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J Kagan. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," Loni’s family said in a statement.

WKRP in Cincinnati aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Loni as the sexy and smart Jennifer Marlowe.