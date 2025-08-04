Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of hit TV series WKRP in Cincinnati no more

Celebs

Loni died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J Kagan
Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station‘s empowered receptionist on the hit TV comedy WKRP in Cincinnati, died on Sunday, just days before her 80th birthday.

Loni died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness, said her longtime publicist, Cheryl J Kagan. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother," Loni’s family said in a statement.

WKRP in Cincinnati aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock music. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman, Frank Bonner and Jan Smithers, alongside Loni as the sexy and smart Jennifer Marlowe.

As the station‘s receptionist, the blonde and high-heeled Jennifer used her sex appeal to deflect unwanted business calls for her boss, Mr Carlson. Her efficiency often kept the station running in the face of others’ incompetence. The role earned her two Emmy Award and three Golden Globe nominations.

Loni starred on the big screen alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1983 comedy Stroker Ace and the two later married and became tabloid fixtures before divorcing in 1994.

Loni is survived by her husband Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

