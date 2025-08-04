Pop icons collide: BTS records Michael Jackson’s lost songs for a tribute album

In a twist no one saw coming, the worlds of pop collide as present-day global sensation BTS joins forces with the timeless legacy of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In order to pay homage, the band recorded one of his unreleased songs which will be released in a tribute album. Reports suggest that this album will feature a lot of unreleased songs that were written by him when he was in Ireland.

When past meets present: BTS boyband records lost songs of the King of Pop Michael Jackson

In a recent report, news of MJ’s unreleased songs came to surface. He had written these in the summer of 2006 when he was staying in Ireland with his family.

Paddy Dunning, owner of the Grouse Lodge recording studio in Westmeath, confirmed this recording news to news outlets and also added that Michael spent five months there in 2006 working on what was meant to be his major comeback album. But the project remained unfinished for some delays and the legend breathed his last breath in 2008.

Musicians around the world agreed to participate and record these songs and bring the lost-legend to life through his songs. The album will have a lot of songs and would serve as the perfect tribute to the pop legend.

Paddy, talking about the BTS’ recording of the album, shared, “the sessions started last year, and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs”. Further reports suggest that the band has already completed their part of the recordings.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for this crossover. Many took to social media and commented their opinion. “BTS x MJ is not just a collab it’s a once-in-a-lifetime cultural fusion. Pop royalty meets global phenoms. We’re so back”, one wrote.

Another wrote, “This is an iconic moment in music history , BTS honoring Michael Jackson with unreleased tracks is a tribute fit for a King”. While another user added, “BTS covering unreleased MJ tracks is giving me chills already. These could be songs that never saw the light of day, now getting the global platform they deserve through the world's biggest boy band.”

This project will also have a documentary showcasing the pop icon's days in 2006's summer when he was in Ireland. Michael Jackson Estate will support this and the fans can get a beautiful glimpse of the unfiltered moments of his life which were never made public before.