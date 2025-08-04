Sunjay Kapur’s stepdaughter Safira drops Chatwal surname; how does that impact her inheritance?

The death of businessman Sunjay Kapur came as a shock when he collapsed during a polo match in London on June 12. Many now say this might lead to one of the most complex family inheritance cases India has seen in recent years.

Why Safira’s new surname is raising questions

At the centre of this quiet storm is Safira, the daughter of Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. She recently dropped her biological father’s surname and now goes by Safira Kapur. On paper, this may seem like a small change. But it’s raising questions about her legal status in the Kapur family.