Sunjay Kapur’s stepdaughter Safira drops Chatwal surname; how does that impact her inheritance?

The death of businessman Sunjay Kapur came as a shock when he collapsed during a polo match in London on June 12. Many now say this might lead to one of the most complex family inheritance cases India has seen in recent years.
At the centre of this quiet storm is Safira, the daughter of Sunjay’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal. She recently dropped her biological father’s surname and now goes by Safira Kapur. On paper, this may seem like a small change. But it’s raising questions about her legal status in the Kapur family.
In India, a stepchild does not automatically inherit a stepfather’s wealth unless legally adopted. Some reports say Sunjay adopted Safira. If true, this would place her on equal ground with his biological children. But adoption is not a simple word because it has legal consequences. If Safira is now legally Sunjay’s child, she may lose her claim to Vikram Chatwal’s estate in the future.
Sunjay had two children with his former wife, actor Karisma Kapoor. Their daughter Samaira is now 20, and their son Kiaan is 14. Both reportedly received financial gifts and regular income. However, they don’t seem to have any role in his company, Sona Comstar. Sunjay’s current wife, Priya, is legally entitled to a large part of his estate. Their son Azarius, who is six, is also a direct heir. If Safira’s adoption papers are valid, she could be entitled to a share equal to Azarius.
Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has publicly raised concerns. She claimed she was pressured into signing documents and questioned Priya’s role in the company. But the company replied that she no longer holds any shares and that all appointments were legally approved. Sona Comstar’s shares dipped slightly after Sunjay’s death. And now investors are waiting to see how the leadership transition is going to unfold. There is no confirmed will yet. Until one appears, the question remains: where does Safira stand? And more quietly, was the surname change a personal choice, or part of a bigger plan?
