Aamir Khan rents four apartments for ₹24.5 lakhs during Pali Hill home revamp

Aamir Khan is currently leasing four luxury apartments in Pali Hill for ₹24.5 lakh per month, as his Virgo Housing Society flats are being revamped in a high-profile project.

As per Zapkey.com reports, the actor signed a five-year lease from May 2025 to May 2030, with a lock-in period of 45 months. The agreement consists of a security deposit of close to ₹1.5 crore, a stamp duty of ₹4 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹2,000. The rent will increase 5% every year. Each unit comes at ₹12.25 lakhs per month, according to the report.

The redeveloped Virgo complex is set to offer ultra-luxury sea-facing residences priced at over ₹1 lakh per square foot, with some units expected to be valued at more than ₹100 crore. Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) is behind the high-end project.

Aamir Khan will temporarily reside at Wilnomona, just 750 metres away from Puja Casa, Bandra’s upscale area where Shah Rukh Khan and his family are staying during Mannat's reconstruction.

Shah Rukh Khan has often joked that his house is "small" in interviews—a comment that was taken in jest, until he actually moved out in February this year for the redevelopment project, which is expected to finish in two years' time.

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly paying ₹11.54 lakhs per month and a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakhs.