Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating each other?

Kuberaa starrer Dhanush is reportedly dating Mrunal Thakur. The duo were spotted at the premiere of the Mrunal's latest release, Son Of Sardaar 2.
They were also spotted at the wrap party of Dhanush’s upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein. And Reddit users claim that they even has a joint playlist on Spotify! If all of this is true, are they officially dating?
A source reached out to the media to confirm they are dating but they have “no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media.” They said that the couple remain unbothered about being out and about, even if they are seen together.
“Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts,” they added.
For Mrunal, it was the success of Sita Ramam that helped her gain a foothold in the South Indian film industry. She is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad. It was during an event down south where she met Dhanush.
Onlookers sighted the two during the premiere of Kajol’s release Maa in June in Mumbai. If true, it’ll be interesting to see whether the rumored couple ends up sharing screen space in an upcoming project.
While Mrunal has mostly been private about her dating life, remours arose about her dating Badshah at some point, which he was quick to clarify.
“Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again, but jaisa aap soch rahe hain, waisa nahi hai," Badshah posted in response to speculations.
Dhanush, he was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 18 years before separating in 2022 and filing for divorce in April 2024. They were legally granted separation in November that year.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.