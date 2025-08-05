Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating each other?

Kuberaa starrer Dhanush is reportedly dating Mrunal Thakur. The duo were spotted at the premiere of the Mrunal's latest release, Son Of Sardaar 2.

Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating?

They were also spotted at the wrap party of Dhanush’s upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein. And Reddit users claim that they even has a joint playlist on Spotify! If all of this is true, are they officially dating?

A source reached out to the media to confirm they are dating but they have “no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media.” They said that the couple remain unbothered about being out and about, even if they are seen together.

“Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts,” they added.

For Mrunal, it was the success of Sita Ramam that helped her gain a foothold in the South Indian film industry. She is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad. It was during an event down south where she met Dhanush.