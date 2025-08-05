Billie Lourd joins Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial

Hollywood actor Billie Lourd, best known for essaying Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has become the latest addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ AI film Artificial.
The 33-year-old actor will star alongside the previously announced cast, which includes the names of Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz, according to an entertainment news outlet.
Described as a ‘comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence’, Artificial is helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The film will recount the tumultuous period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.
Sam co-founded OpenAI, but in the fall of 2023, after mounting safety concerns regarding AI, and reports of abusive behaviour, was ousted as the head of the company by his board. Five days later, after a revolt, he was reinstated.
Andrew would play Sam and Monica would star as chief technology office Mira Murati. Yura would take on the role of Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to get rid of Sam. Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford are producing the project, which has a script by Simon Rich. Amazon is planning to start production later this year.
Billie’s latest work is Mid-Century Modern. The comedy series also featured Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Linda Lavin alongside the actor.