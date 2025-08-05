Billie Lourd joins Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial

Hollywood actor Billie Lourd, best known for essaying Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has become the latest addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ AI film Artificial.

Billie Lourd joins Amazon MGM Studios’ AI film Artificial

The 33-year-old actor will star alongside the previously announced cast, which includes the names of Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz, according to an entertainment news outlet.

Described as a ‘comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence’, Artificial is helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. The film will recount the tumultuous period at OpenAI in 2023 that saw CEO Sam Altman fired and rehired in a matter of days.