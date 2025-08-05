Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video from social media, faces divorce rumours

There has been speculation that actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, are on their way to a split. The two, who got wedded in an expensive ceremony in December 2022, have been at the center of a heated media storm over a sudden shift in Hansika’s social media behaviour.

Actress Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya under divorce rumours

Fans began suspecting foul play when Hansika removed many of their wedding pictures and videos from her Instagram account. They were the posts from their much-publicised wedding reality show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. This instant deleting of posts, combined with her bizarre social media silence ever since 18 July 2025, has created a firestorm of divorce reports.

There are reports that the couple was already living apart. It is said that Hansika has returned to live with her mother while Sohael stayed behind in Mumbai to look after his business ventures. While a representative of the actress stated that “adjusting with a big family was an issue,” Sohael himself has refuted the rumours publicly, replying simply “It’s not true” in a text message to a publication.