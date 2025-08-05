Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video from social media, faces divorce rumours

There has been speculation that actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, are on their way to a split. The two, who got wedded in an expensive ceremony in December 2022, have been at the center of a heated media storm over a sudden shift in Hansika’s social media behaviour.
Fans began suspecting foul play when Hansika removed many of their wedding pictures and videos from her Instagram account. They were the posts from their much-publicised wedding reality show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. This instant deleting of posts, combined with her bizarre social media silence ever since 18 July 2025, has created a firestorm of divorce reports.
There are reports that the couple was already living apart. It is said that Hansika has returned to live with her mother while Sohael stayed behind in Mumbai to look after his business ventures. While a representative of the actress stated that “adjusting with a big family was an issue,” Sohael himself has refuted the rumours publicly, replying simply “It’s not true” in a text message to a publication.
Despite the increasing rumour, neither Hansika nor her team have made an official statement to quell the speculation. Sohael, who has been inactive on his social media since 2023, has since turned his profile private.
The relationship of the couple was already marred by scandal when they initially started seeing each other. Sohael was allegedly married to Hansika’s friend, resulting in claims that Hansika had caused a marriage to break down. Hansika subsequently explained that Sohael was an old friend of her brother and asserted she had no role in a marriage breakdown.
For the time being, the rumours of a breakup are unsubstantiated. Although legal documents have not been filed openly, the quietness of the couple and Hansika’s deletions on social media still leave fans questioning, waiting for an official release.