Jessie James Decker to make acting debut with The Christmas Ring

Pop singer Jessie James Decker is set to make her acting debut with the adaptation of the novel The Christmas Ring by Karen Kingbury. The 37-year-old singer shared the news by uploading a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Jessie James Decker to make his mark in acting

Directed by Taylor Russell, the upcoming film also stars Debbie Winans, Kelsey Grammer, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jana Kramer. It is slated to release in theatres on November 7.

“She’s an actress now swipe for the big news! I am so excited to be in the new Karen Kingsbury movie The Christmas Ring alongside one of my best friends @kramergirl and new friend @debbie.winans! Out in theaters November 7th,” the Boys In the Summer singer wrote in the caption.