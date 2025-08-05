WhatsApp will soon let you text users without WhatsApp accounts

The new feature will be accessible to others by sending them an invite link. The receiver can access the link through their browser and can begin their one-on-one text message. The recipient will not be needed to have a WhatsApp account, registration or app download. This will make it easy for the recipient to message regular WhatsApp users. This feature will offer a more inclusive way to chat freely.

On another note, WhatsApp will be strict about its privacy policy despite the guests not downloading the app. Even all the chats will be end-to-end encrypted, which will ensure both parties can read messages. This particular feature will strictly be designed to work within WhatsApp ecosystem. There will be no usage of third-party platforms in this feature. Guest chats will not feature media sharing, calling, voice and video messages, group chats for users not using the app. This will keep the whole thing simple and secure within the system.