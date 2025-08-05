WhatsApp will soon let you text users without WhatsApp accounts

There is some good news for non-WhatsApp users!
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a brand new feature which will allow non-app users to message WhatsApp users. According to WABetaInfo, the feature was called 'guest chat' and spotted in the beta version of 2.25.22.13 of WhatsApp for Android users. While the features are still in development, it could start working in the coming next few weeks for the users.
The new feature will be accessible to others by sending them an invite link. The receiver can access the link through their browser and can begin their one-on-one text message. The recipient will not be needed to have a WhatsApp account, registration or app download. This will make it easy for the recipient to message regular WhatsApp users. This feature will offer a more inclusive way to chat freely.
On another note, WhatsApp will be strict about its privacy policy despite the guests not downloading the app. Even all the chats will be end-to-end encrypted, which will ensure both parties can read messages. This particular feature will strictly be designed to work within WhatsApp ecosystem. There will be no usage of third-party platforms in this feature. Guest chats will not feature media sharing, calling, voice and video messages, group chats for users not using the app. This will keep the whole thing simple and secure within the system.
Although, no such official launch date has been announced as of now by WhatsApp this feature is part of the broader goal. This will help the app immensely to stay competitive in the evolving industry and raise their demand. If this feature gets accessible to people, then it will be a huge game changer for everyone.