MGK confirms Bob Dylan narrated his Lost Americana trailer

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 4, MGK confirmed what fans suspected: Dylan indeed lent his voice to the cinematic, neon-tinged teaser for the album. And the rapper-turned rocker remains both humbled and a little bewildered by it all.

‘To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am to this day,’ he admitted on the show, with a dash of nervous awe and a surprisingly good Dylan impression. For MGK, the collaboration feels like one of those inexplicable twists the universe occasionally delivers and he’s not asking too many questions,