MGK confirms Bob Dylan narrated his Lost Americana trailer

MGKMachine Gun Kelly’s upcoming album Lost Americana is already steeped in reinvention, but its trailer delivered something no one had on their radar: narration by Bob Dylan. Yes, that Bob Dylan — folk icon, Nobel laureate and voice of generational change.
Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 4, MGK confirmed what fans suspected: Dylan indeed lent his voice to the cinematic, neon-tinged teaser for the album. And the rapper-turned rocker remains both humbled and a little bewildered by it all.
‘To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am to this day,’ he admitted on the show, with a dash of nervous awe and a surprisingly good Dylan impression. For MGK, the collaboration feels like one of those inexplicable twists the universe occasionally delivers and he’s not asking too many questions,
The unlikely link between the two artists began earlier this year, when Dylan shared a video clip of MGK performing in a record store nearly a decade ago. The internet had questions. MGK had questions. But soon after, a collaboration was born.
The trailer itself is moody and nostalgic, a montage of Americana visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, motorcycle rides and flickering diner lights. And then, there’s Dylan, setting the tone with poetic narration about rediscovery, rebellion and reinvention.
‘This album is a love letter for those who seek to rediscover the dreamers, the jesters, the defiants,’ Dylan says. ‘It’s a sonic map of forgotten places…a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.’
Last Americana marks a new chapter for MGK, one that veers away from the angst-heavy pop-punk of recent years toward something more grounded in storytelling and personal reflection. Developed alongside longtime collaborators SlimXX, BazeXX and Nick Long, the album explores themes of identity, belonging and transformation and it arrives at a moment when MGK has been reassessing his artistic path.
While the collaboration with Dylan might seem improbable, it also feels oddly fitting: two artists from entirely different musical universes, both known for shaking things up, now joined in a single, soulful project.
Last Americana releases Friday, August 8 and is available for preorder now. With Boy Dylan’s voice guiding listeners into this new era, MGK’s evolution continues — unexpected, unapologetic and very much in motion.