When is Wednesday Season 2 releasing in India?

Macabre and mystical fans everywhere can celebrate as Netflix’s record-breaking supernatural fantasy show, Wednesday, returns with its highly-anticipated second season. The first half of the second season, which follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to the haunted corridors of Nevermore Academy, debuted today, Wednesday August 6, 2025.
Wednesday Season 2 is being released in two parts on Netflix in India:
Part 1 (episodes 1-4) will be premiered on August 6 at 12:30 pm IST.
Part 2 (episodes 5-8) is scheduled to be released on September 3.
Starring Jenna Ortega as the eponymous teen with telekinetic abilities, Wednesday Season 2 continues immediately from where the first season ended. With fresh mysteries to be solved and a malevolent stalker on the prowl, the new episodes are sure to be a thrilling ride. UK viewers could watch from 8 am BST, following a worldwide audience in returning to Wednesday’s darkly comedic universe.
Like other major Netflix shows, such as Stranger Things, the second season is divided into two parts. The first four episodes of this are available to view under the title Here We Woe Again, The Devil You Woe, Call of the Woe and If These Woes Could Talk. Viewers will have a month to enjoy these episodes before dropping Part 2 on September 3, 2025, which includes the final four episodes in the season.
The cast welcomes a combination of regular favourites and new faces. Ortega is accompanied by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán reprising their roles as her parents Morticia and Gomez Addams. Isaac Ordonez returns as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley. Returning stars include Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianca and Victor Dorobantu as Thing.
The season also brings some thrilling new faces. Lady Gaga debuts as one of Nevermore Academy’s new teachers, and veteran stars Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley also join the ensemble in mystery roles. Gaga has even penned a new song, Dead Dance, for the show's soundtrack. With the first four episodes now available to stream, Wednesday Addams’ creepy escapades are officially on.