When is Wednesday Season 2 releasing in India?

Macabre and mystical fans everywhere can celebrate as Netflix’s record-breaking supernatural fantasy show, Wednesday, returns with its highly-anticipated second season. The first half of the second season, which follows Wednesday Addams as she returns to the haunted corridors of Nevermore Academy, debuted today, Wednesday August 6, 2025.

Wednesday release date in India

Wednesday Season 2 is being released in two parts on Netflix in India:

Part 1 (episodes 1-4) will be premiered on August 6 at 12:30 pm IST.

Part 2 (episodes 5-8) is scheduled to be released on September 3.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the eponymous teen with telekinetic abilities, Wednesday Season 2 continues immediately from where the first season ended. With fresh mysteries to be solved and a malevolent stalker on the prowl, the new episodes are sure to be a thrilling ride. UK viewers could watch from 8 am BST, following a worldwide audience in returning to Wednesday’s darkly comedic universe.