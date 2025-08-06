Why is everyone talking about the Kannada horror-comedy Su From So?

But why are people loving it?

Released with a limited marketing campaign, this horror-comedy's refreshing and hilarious take on the genre, quickly gained momentum through overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth. It successfully blends supernatural elements with a pertinent social message, all while maintaining a strong comedic tone. The movie has received strong reviews from critics with high ratings. They have praised the director's debut effort, the witty performances and the film's ability to be a fun ride filled with laughter throughout while also telling a beautiful story thanks to the fresh and engaging concept rooted in local culture and eccentric characters.

The movie's music, including the songs and background score, has been highlighted as a major strength that elevates the various moods and drives the narrative. Cinematography and editing have also received praise.The movie has been a commercial success, reportedly grossing over ₹48 crore within 12 days on a budget of just ₹4 crore. This kind of performance for a film that wasn't a big-budget, star-studded affair has made it a notable blockbuster. One big reason are its animated-style posters that immediately draw attention. The posters often feature exaggerated, caricatured versions of the film's characters but not here. The movie is known for its strong ensemble of colourful village characters and the posters are designed to reflect that.