Why is everyone talking about the Kannada horror-comedy Su From So?

The new Kannada horror-comedy, Su From So, is being praised for its fresh and unique take on the genre. The story is set in a quaint village in coastal Karnataka and centers on a carefree young man named Ashoka. When a series of strange events unfold, the villagers become convinced that he is possessed by the spirit of a woman named Sulochana from a different village, Someshwara. The film marks the directorial debut of JP Thuminad, who also plays the lead role of Ashoka. He is previously known for his roles in films like Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B, has been lauded for his control over the genre and for his strong performance. He also wrote the script, which he reportedly rewrote 26 times and drew inspiration from real-life characters and observations from his village.
The first half of the film is a comedic rollercoaster, with the villagers trying to figure out how to handle the supposed possession. However, the film takes a poignant turn in the second half. It delves deeper into the life of Sulochana and her daughter, Bhanu and the social issues they faced. What begins as a hilarious comedy evolves into a heartfelt story with a strong social message about justice, dignity and fighting patriarchy. The film's strength lies in its ability to blend humor, drama, romance and a touch of horror while delivering a meaningful and emotionally resonant experience.
The film is produced by Raj B Shetty under his banner Lighter Buddha Films, along with Shashidhar Shetty Baroda and Ravi Rai Kalasa. Raj B. Shetty also makes a special appearance in the film as a fake godman, a character that has been well-received by audiences.
But why are people loving it?
Released with a limited marketing campaign, this horror-comedy's refreshing and hilarious take on the genre, quickly gained momentum through overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth. It successfully blends supernatural elements with a pertinent social message, all while maintaining a strong comedic tone. The movie has received strong reviews from critics with high ratings. They have praised the director's debut effort, the witty performances and the film's ability to be a fun ride filled with laughter throughout while also telling a beautiful story thanks to the fresh and engaging concept rooted in local culture and eccentric characters.
The movie's music, including the songs and background score, has been highlighted as a major strength that elevates the various moods and drives the narrative. Cinematography and editing have also received praise.The movie has been a commercial success, reportedly grossing over ₹48 crore within 12 days on a budget of just ₹4 crore. This kind of performance for a film that wasn't a big-budget, star-studded affair has made it a notable blockbuster. One big reason are its animated-style posters that immediately draw attention. The posters often feature exaggerated, caricatured versions of the film's characters but not here. The movie is known for its strong ensemble of colourful village characters and the posters are designed to reflect that.