Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra teaser
Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is presenting and producing the highly anticipated Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra, which is set to release during the Onam 2025 festival season. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, (also written by Santhy Balachandran), the film will follow Kalyani Priyadarshan as the titular superhero, Chandra, a mystical warrior woman with lightning-fast powers. A female-led superhero film is a first for Malayalam cinema which also stars big names like Tovino Thomas, Naslen K Gafoor, Nithya Shri and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Malayalam’s first female superhero unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan
Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra is the foundational film for a larger cinematic universe. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic or dystopian backdrop, with glimpses of futuristic and medieval imagery. Although this is being released under a Malayalam banner, the film will have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
The narrative appears to connect contemporary events with mythological or historical elements, inspired by Kerala's rich folklore and comic books. With Yannick Ben (who has worked on projects like The Family Man, Jawan, Maaveeran and Citadel: Honey Bunny) heading action choreography, one can expect epic battles set against music by composer Jakes Bejoy.
Malayalam cinematic universe
The teaser for the film was released on July 28, 2025 (Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday) and has received positive responses for its visuals, background score and fresh concept. It's being touted as a genre-defining project for Malayalam cinema and aims to redefine what's possible in regional cinema with its grand scale production.
The cast also includes Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, Shanthi Balachandran, Vijayaraghavan, Nishanth Sagar and Raghunath Paleri. Some sources even suggest that Dulquer Salmaan himself might have cameo appearances in the film.