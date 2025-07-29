Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra teaser

Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra is the foundational film for a larger cinematic universe. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic or dystopian backdrop, with glimpses of futuristic and medieval imagery. Although this is being released under a Malayalam banner, the film will have dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The narrative appears to connect contemporary events with mythological or historical elements, inspired by Kerala's rich folklore and comic books. With Yannick Ben (who has worked on projects like The Family Man, Jawan, Maaveeran and Citadel: Honey Bunny) heading action choreography, one can expect epic battles set against music by composer Jakes Bejoy.