Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 gold-plated, affordable designer rakhis to celebrate siblings

Celebrity-approved contemporary Indian jewellery brand, Isharya's Rakhi Bracelet collection is a popular offering that transforms the traditional thread rakhi into a chic, wearable piece of jewellery. Pick and choose from an array of designs fashioned from 18k gold-plated brass finished with rich enamel work and embedded with crystal zirconia. Ganesha, Veer (Hanuman), Laxmi, Shivaay, Trinetra (Third Eye), Mayura, Astra Eye and Krishna are the options to buy from. ₹2,499. Available online.

