Raksha Bandhan 2025: 5 gold-plated, affordable designer rakhis to celebrate siblings

This Raksha Bandhan, move beyond use and throw and discover a new tradition of lasting love with our curated selection of rakhis from brands like Nicobar, Palmonas, Mannash, Tribe Amrapali and Isharya.
The essence of Raksha Bandhan is the enduring bond between siblings. Unlike thread rakhis that often fray, break or are discarded after the festival, metal rakhis are crafted from durable materials like sterling silver or brass with gold plating. A metal rakhi can be worn year-round as a bracelet or a charm, allowing the recipient to keep the symbol of their sibling's love close to them every day, rather than just for a few days after the ceremony. View it as a valuable ornament that been can passed down for generations through family members. Wouldn't that be nice? So here are some affordable luxury options from designer labels to pick your token of love.

1. Motif matters

Nicobar Tiger Rakhi - Red & Pink Stripes

Nicobar, known for their modern Indian design aesthetic, often inspired by travel across the Indian Ocean and a focus on natural materials and mindful living, introduces rakhi edits. When it comes to Nicobar's icon, expect animals, elements and shapes hinting at the tropical islands of Nicobar like monkey, fish, sun, tiger, spices and hearts. While the aplhabet offers individual alphabets, making them a thoughtful and personalised gift. This series pays homage India’s regional dialects and scripts. The motif is typically made of brass with 18-carat pure gold plating and the thread crafted from a cotton moli. ₹950. Available online.

2. Set in stone

Palmonas Karmic Circle 0.01 Carat Lab-Grown Diamond 999 Silver Rakhi

Actress Shraddha Kapoor's demi-fine jewellery brand, Palmonas, offer a sophisticated and lasting alternative to traditional thread rakhis with their Royal Rakhi collection. 925 sterling silver forms the base metal layered with a thick layer of 18-karat gold plating. Many of their pieces even incorporate 0.01 carat ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds studded in auspicious symbols like Om, Mandala, Shiva Trisul and Swastik. Made with hypoallergenic materials, it is designed to withstand daily wear, including exposure to water and they are treated to resist tarnishing. ₹946. Available online.

3. Work like a charm

Mannash Cute Elephant With Pearl Gold Plated Sterling Silver Watch Charm Lumba Rakhi

Mannash, a jewelry brand, offers a range of silver rakhis, emphasising quality, modern design and wearability beyond the Raksha Bandhan festival. Their silver rakhis come with a layer of 18-karat gold plating over sterling silver and are detailed with AAA+ Cubic Zirconia. They also offer silver rhodium plated options for a pure silver look. Many of their rakhis are designed as standalone charms (auspicious symbols like Om, Ganesha, Evil Eye, Infinity, Stars and Elephants) that can be removed from the silk thread and later worn as watch charms or pendants on a necklace, increasing their versatility and longevity. ₹850 onwards. Available online.

4. Folklore forward

Tribe Amrapali Gold Plated textured chakra bead rakhi

Tribe Amrapali approaches Raksha Bandhan with a focus on contemporary designs that blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern sensibilities. You'll find motifs inspired by Indian mythology, folklore and cultural symbols such as gods, lotuses, leaves, sun, moon, and stars are often featured. Think rakhis handcrafted in gold plated alloy with with enamelling, glass stones, pearls and beads strung on colored threads. ₹464 onwards. Available online.

5. Gold mine

Isharya's Ganesha Rakhi Bracelet

Celebrity-approved contemporary Indian jewellery brand, Isharya's Rakhi Bracelet collection is a popular offering that transforms the traditional thread rakhi into a chic, wearable piece of jewellery. Pick and choose from an array of designs fashioned from 18k gold-plated brass finished with rich enamel work and embedded with crystal zirconia. Ganesha, Veer (Hanuman), Laxmi, Shivaay, Trinetra (Third Eye), Mayura, Astra Eye and Krishna are the options to buy from. ₹2,499. Available online.

