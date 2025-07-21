This Chennai-based nose ornament label expands its Athangudi collection

“In a time when vitrified tiles became the norm — flat, lifeless, mass-made — Athangudi stood out like a quiet rebellion. Each tile felt handcrafted not just in technique, but in spirit-full of character, asymmetry and rhythm. When I realised that my canvas is about one square centimetre only — the scale of a nose ornament — the idea of an Athangudi tile came to me. Almost subconsciously, the instinct was to resurface a tile onto that miniature space. We launched it as part of Mookuthi’s debut collections in 2018,” founder & designer Sarath Selvanathan begins.

In 2019, the team at Mookuthi paused the Athangudi collection, allowing the concept to simmer in the background. The initial attempt had already planted a seed — a realisation that Athangudi’s essence didn’t have to be captured through literal translations. The vivid tiles could be reimagined with restraint as much as with intricacy. That insight became the foundation for a renewed exploration. When the idea resurfaced, it was approached with fresh eyes and a different design philosophy, paving the way for the collection’s thoughtful new chapter.