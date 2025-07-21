This Chennai-based nose ornament label expands its Athangudi collection

Mookuthi, a label known for reimagining traditional nose ornaments with contemporary flair, revisits its vibrant Athangudi collection with a striking set of new additions. Named after the famed village in Chettinad, celebrated for its vivid handmade tiles, the line continues to draw inspiration from this rich design heritage. The latest pieces playfully echo the geometry and kaleidoscopic palette of Athangudi’s iconic flooring, bringing a splash of colour and character to the age-old adornment in Mookuthi’s signature minimal-yet-meaningful style.
“In a time when vitrified tiles became the norm — flat, lifeless, mass-made — Athangudi stood out like a quiet rebellion. Each tile felt handcrafted not just in technique, but in spirit-full of character, asymmetry and rhythm. When I realised that my canvas is about one square centimetre only — the scale of a nose ornament — the idea of an Athangudi tile came to me. Almost subconsciously, the instinct was to resurface a tile onto that miniature space. We launched it as part of Mookuthi’s debut collections in 2018,” founder & designer Sarath Selvanathan begins.
In 2019, the team at Mookuthi paused the Athangudi collection, allowing the concept to simmer in the background. The initial attempt had already planted a seed — a realisation that Athangudi’s essence didn’t have to be captured through literal translations. The vivid tiles could be reimagined with restraint as much as with intricacy. That insight became the foundation for a renewed exploration. When the idea resurfaced, it was approached with fresh eyes and a different design philosophy, paving the way for the collection’s thoughtful new chapter.
A new outlook
“We made over 100 design explorations, playing with different motifs, forms and proportions. Slowly, a contemporary identity emerged and we arrived at a curated set of about 20 pieces. Earlier versions leaned into traditional forms and embellishments, but this iteration is far more restrained; structurally minimal, but conceptually rooted. The colours are bolder and began mixing our own palettes. The geometry is simpler with fewer curves,” he reveals.
More than any previous offering, this collection has challenged Mookuthi to delve into the depth and diversity of a single craft — meenakari. Collaborating with nine different artisans, the generational craft has lent the collection a rich, layered character that reflects both individual artistry and shared heritage. “The technical exploration was a different rigour. We produced six batches with an artisan. Getting the colour right, close enough to what we had put down on paper, was a challenge. We finally arrived at the right mix of colours and the right way of composing them all together on solid yellow gold.
