Celebrity-approved jewellery brand, Era Stories, rolls out a new edit inspired by Goa’s seaside serenades

When Sayani Sinha launched jewellery label Era Stories in Goa, the idea was always clear: jewellery that told a story, that moved beyond sparkle and symmetry; and into the realm of mythology. Their latest collection, Tides of Time, is an expression of that ethos yet an evocative mix of the tropical and the timeless — inspired deeply by the Goan landscape that Sayani now calls home.
“We’ve done three collections so far, but none of them really captured the Goa vibe. For this edit, the idea was to be more intentional — drawing from the ocean, the sand, the feeling of finding a shell that’s been shaped by the sea over time,” the founder begins.
Pearls, palms and plated brass
The new collection boasts a 35-piece range featuring earrings, necklaces, bracelets, anklets and waist chains. Think starfish and shells, palm trees and knots, crafted in 22k goldplated brass, embellished with clear quartz and real pearls. But it isn’t just about aesthetics. Every piece is part of a larger tale the brand has built — an immersive storytelling experience that invites customers to become main characters.
“We’re trying to blur the line between fantasy and memory. There’s a whole backstory we’ve created. Every piece has a name, a narrative. We tell people, ‘you’re the chosen one’ and when you wear this necklace or that anklet, it’s a talisman,” she reveals. It’s also gamified, in a sense, where each product card carries a QR code linking to its own illustrated lore.
Dare to play a game?
However, the collection still leans on Era Stories’ signature modularity — that most earrings can be worn in multiple ways. Brought to life by karigars in Jaipur, the pieces play with negative space and asymmetry. One design is a floating shell element that sits above a gemstone in a way that mimics the seabed.
“We had this image of a shell just resting on sand, underwater and wanted to capture that feeling. That image, in many ways, encapsulates the entire collection — rooted in place, shaped by time and impossible to replicate. Tides of Time is about letting go of exactness. It’s about imperfection. About the idea that something worn or weathered can be more beautiful than something new.”
Review:
While the Mystic Palm Earrings, Frozen Deep Choker Necklace and Moonlit Reef Ear rings are standouts, our favourites are the Fossil Hoop Earrings paired with Mini Fossil Ear Cuff, which we tried on and were comfortable carrying around from day to night without them weighing our ears down. And since there is no risk of allergy, they make for perfect summer jewellery, however, the silver ones are slightly more sensitive to moisture.
₹1,599 onwards. Available online.