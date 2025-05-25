Celebrity-approved jewellery brand, Era Stories, rolls out a new edit inspired by Goa’s seaside serenades

When Sayani Sinha launched jewellery label Era Stories in Goa, the idea was always clear: jewellery that told a story, that moved beyond sparkle and symmetry; and into the realm of mythology. Their latest collection, Tides of Time, is an expression of that ethos yet an evocative mix of the tropical and the timeless — inspired deeply by the Goan landscape that Sayani now calls home.

“We’ve done three collections so far, but none of them really captured the Goa vibe. For this edit, the idea was to be more intentional — drawing from the ocean, the sand, the feeling of finding a shell that’s been shaped by the sea over time,” the founder begins.