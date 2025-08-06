Rapper Raftaar reportedly in talks to join Bigg Boss 19

As the announcement date for Bigg Boss 19 gets closer, fans are on a fervor to learn about the final contestants. While rumormongering regarding the much-awaited reality show is in full swing, one name is breaking the news big time: rapper Raftaar.
As per a news report, the renowned singer has been contacted by the makers of the show and is said to be “interested”. Though there is no contract signed yet a source within the casting process has assured that talks are underway. Raftaar’s addition would add a celebrity-driven quotient to the house an energy that the show has been using repeatedly with big-shot personalities. His image of having a fearless and unapologetic demeanor indicates that he might be a forceful and outspoken personality in the house.
Raftaar is among several celebrities whose names are in the air. According to reports, more than 45 personalities have been approached for the new season. Joining the other alleged contestants are TV stars Rati Pandey Hunar Hali and Meera Deosthale. Other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah alumni Shailesh Lodha Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry have been approached as well. The list of possible housemates does not end with TV actors as digital influencers such as Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma and Apoorva Mukhija are also in the fray.
While a bizarre rumour about a UAE-based robot called Habubu joining the cast was making the rounds, an news publication informs that the idea has probably been dropped. With a multicultural cast of influencers actors and singers Bigg Boss 19 will be a season full of drama rivalries and shocks. The series is set to launch on August 24.