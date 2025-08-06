Rapper Raftaar reportedly in talks to join Bigg Boss 19

As the announcement date for Bigg Boss 19 gets closer, fans are on a fervor to learn about the final contestants. While rumormongering regarding the much-awaited reality show is in full swing, one name is breaking the news big time: rapper Raftaar.

Bigg Boss 19: Rapper Raftaar in talks to enter the house

As per a news report, the renowned singer has been contacted by the makers of the show and is said to be “interested”. Though there is no contract signed yet a source within the casting process has assured that talks are underway. Raftaar’s addition would add a celebrity-driven quotient to the house an energy that the show has been using repeatedly with big-shot personalities. His image of having a fearless and unapologetic demeanor indicates that he might be a forceful and outspoken personality in the house.