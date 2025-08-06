Wait… does Kris Jenner have six toes?

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the Kardashian-Jenner world. Back in 2019, Kim and Kylie were also accused of having extra toes in a fragrance ad. At the time, a rep for Kim said it was just the camera angle.

People are used to seeing the family post edited photos. Sometimes, the edits are smooth. Other times, they leave behind mistakes that fans catch. From stretched walls and uneven shadows to swapped-out faces, the internet has seen it all. In 2021, Kim even admitted to editing her Disneyland photo. She replaced Stormi’s face with True’s because Kylie didn’t want the picture posted. Kim didn’t want to mess up her Instagram feed, so she made the switch.

Now, Kris seems to have joined the club with this new “six-toe” moment. Some fans were more focused on how young she looked in the photos, but many were too distracted by her foot to care. Comments ranged from jokes to confusion — some even asked if it was a clone. At this point, Photoshop fails seem to run in the family. Whether it’s an extra toe, a smooth forehead, or a mystery shadow, fans are quick to call it out. Looks like the internet will be counting Kardashian toes for a while.