Arjun Rampal celebrates 24 years in the industry, shares unseen pictures from the sets of Moksha

Model-actor Arjun Rampal, took a trip down memory lane as he marked 24 years in the entertainment industry. The actor, who was last seen as the shrewd antagonist Rauf Mirza in Netflix's Rana Naidu 2, shared a series of unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of his film Moksha.

Arjun, in his Instagram post, expressed gratitude to those who supported him at the very beginning of his cinematic journey. In the heartfelt post, Rampal remembered his mentor, the late cinematographer Ashok Mehta, calling him a legendary figure who shaped not only his career but also influenced many others in the industry. The Rock On actor thanked Mehta for his guidance and inspiration during the early days of his acting career. He also gave a special mention to his friend and photographer Amit Ashar, who had preserved and shared the vintage gems with him. The images offered a glimpse of Arjun during his early days on set. In the pictures, he is seen striking different candid poses for the camera.