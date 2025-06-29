Arjun Rampal on playing the antagonist Rauf in Rana Naidu Season 2

A

When you’re doing season 2, it comes with a tremendous amount of pressure, especially when season 1 has done so well and has created an audience for itself. It had definitely become a talking point. I think there were many reasons that the creators decided to make season 2, to take it to a level where it would definitely be bigger.

I think the complexities of characters and the dysfunctionalities of families are even more exciting, but at the same time, it was toned down in certain parts, which would help the audience to reach out to a wider audience. When it came to Rauf ’s character, I had just one thing to say to Karan Anshuman, the creator behind the show, which I really like the complexities which he has created with all these characters and the arcs each one of them have. And as long as Rauf has the same arc, he is a character we can work on, humanise, and make unpredictable, one who comes with a certain level of levity, and is physically intimidating at times.

Karan was very open and loved to explore it on that level. Luckily, they’d come to me at a point where the character was not really fleshed out. We did go back and forth a lot before we locked the character. I said, let’s not hold back on him. We can always hold back while we’re filming, or at the edit table if it goes too overboard. I wanted Rauf to be wild.