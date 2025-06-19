Rana Daggubati on forgetting lines, family bonding, and filming Rana Naidu Season 2

In a recent appearance on an exclusive segment Burning Questions, the cast opened up about their experience working on the new season — and had a few laughs along the way. When asked who was most likely to forget lines or take spontaneous snack breaks, the unanimous answer was Rana Daggubati himself. For team pep talks, everyone agreed that Karan Anshuman was the go-to motivator, while Abhishek Banerjee earned the title of “most likely to improvise his lines.”

Newcomer Kriti Kharbanda spoke candidly about joining the series, saying, “This format of shooting was new and really intense. No one really had time to give me a grand welcome, but I felt instantly at home. My character, Alia Oberoi, is completely different from anything I’ve done before. It was such a refreshing challenge.” She also shared a fun behind-the-scenes tidbit: “Rajat Kapoor turned out to be my partner in crime on set. He’s unexpectedly hilarious and incredibly friendly. We weren’t exactly pranking people, but we had a lot of fun just playing around.”

Abhishek Banerjee, when asked who else could play his character, responded thoughtfully: “Great casting takes time, but if I had to choose, I’d say Adarsh Gourav could do it justice.”

Rana Daggubati also reflected on the personal significance of acting alongside his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati. “I’ve spent most of my life around him, but this was the first time we shared so much screen time. It’s brought us even closer. He’s always fun to be around — so inspiring and full of unique perspectives.”

As Rana Naidu Season 2 gears up to deliver more thrills, the camaraderie and chemistry of its cast promise just as much action off-screen as on it.

