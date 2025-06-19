Releasing Thug Life now does not make any business sense: Karnataka distributor

“Will not release Kamal Hassan’s Thug Life despite Supreme Court’s order because I don’t think it will do good business here two weeks after it was released across India,” said Venkatesh Kamalakar, the distributor of the film in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Thug Life Karnataka distributor on not releasing the film in the state

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, released across India on June 5. In Karnataka, the film is yet to release due to the controversial statement made by Kamal Haasan that Kannada was “born out of Tamil”.

On a petition filed by a Bengaluru resident seeking the release of the film in Karnataka, the Supreme Court had on June 17 held that it is the duty of the state to ensure that a film is released in theatres once it gets a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate.

Speaking to a news agency, Venkatesh said it also does not make sense to release the film considering that Kannadigas’ sentiments were hurt by what the actor had said about Kannada language.

“But mostly it is because it is not a good business decision to release the film now. His previous film Indian 2 also did not do well here in Karnataka,” said Venkatesh.

The distributor said Kamal’s Vikram did well in Karnataka, but he does not have a fan base here that will blindly go to his film, no matter what.

“When it comes to his films, the success depends on how good it is. Thug Life is generally considered as not a good film by many. So, it is too risky,” said Venkatesh, who distributes mostly big budget Tamil films in Karnataka.

According to industry sources, the distributor had already paid about Rs 9 crore as advance. Venkatesh agreed he did pay an advance amount without disclosing the amount, but said he is not anticipating any difficulty in getting it back.

“It is not like it is our fault. Things turned out the way it did and when there is no profit, which theatre owner will agree to showcase the film,” he asked. Meanwhile, many pro Kannada outfits in Bengaluru have allegedly asked the theatres not to showcase the film despite SC's directive.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Police posted notices on the houses of several pro Kannada activists. They informed the activists that they are not allowed to protest anywhere other than the designated protest site of Freedom Park.

However, Praveen Shetty, one of the very vocal protesters of the statement, and who has his own faction of Kannada Rakshana Vedike, had allegedly refused to accept the notice as well as responsibility for any protests.