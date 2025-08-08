Dean Cain, former TV Superman, will be sworn in as honorary ICE officer

Dean Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman on a 1990s television show, wants to join the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. In an interview this week, Dean said he’d already spoken to the agency responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda.

Dean Cain to be sworn in as honorary ICE officer

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, said Thursday that Cain would be sworn in as an “honorary ICE Officer” in the coming month. It wasn’t immediately clear what his duties as an honorary officer would entail. Dean, 59, said he was already a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer.

Earlier this week, Dean posted a video to his social media accounts encouraging others to join the agency. The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress.