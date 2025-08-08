Celebs

Mariah Carey responds hilariously upon learning Katy Perry went to space

The Obsessed singer Mariah Carey says she has done enough when asked if she would like to go to space like Katy Perry
Katy Perry's space trip lasted 10 minutes
Mariah Carey reacts to Katy Perry's space trip in an interviewX
In a recent breakfast television interview, Mariah Carey, known for hits like All I Want For Christmas Is You and Obsessed, was left in a haze when she found out that Katy Perry went to space. The interview which happened on Thursday, August 7, has gone viral since then.

"Would you fancy going to space? You know, like Katy Perry did," the interviewer asked Mariah, now 56.

She responded, "Did she go to space?"

"Not for long," he says, to which she asks, "Where'd she go?" almost like she'd blanked out.

A crew member shouted off-camera that the Roar singer went "just into orbit and back."

Mariah asks incredulously if Katy was really floating in space.

""Yeah, I have not made this up. This is true," the interviewer said and added that Katy Perry hasn't stopped talking about it since then.

"Wow. Alright Katy," a seemingly amazed Mariah said and added, "I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing."

"But it happened. Would you do it?"

Mariah was quick to respond to that with "I think I've done enough."

Katy Perry was part of a well-documented, all-female crew who travelled aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism mission in April. The crew included Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sánchez, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn and former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe.

After coming back, Katy Perry said she felt "super connected to life" and "so connected to love" and couldn't stop gushing about "astrophysics" and "astronomy and astrology and the stars!" 

The flight lasted around 11 minutes and took them over 100km (62 miles) above Earth, crossing the internationally recognised boundary of space and giving them a few moments of weightlessness.

"We are all made of stardust and we all come from the stars," Katy said.

