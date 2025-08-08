Mariah Carey responds hilariously upon learning Katy Perry went to space

In a recent breakfast television interview, Mariah Carey, known for hits like All I Want For Christmas Is You and Obsessed, was left in a haze when she found out that Katy Perry went to space. The interview which happened on Thursday, August 7, has gone viral since then.

Mariah Carey reacts to Fireworks singer Katy Perry's space trip on an interview

"Would you fancy going to space? You know, like Katy Perry did," the interviewer asked Mariah, now 56.

She responded, "Did she go to space?"

"Not for long," he says, to which she asks, "Where'd she go?" almost like she'd blanked out.

A crew member shouted off-camera that the Roar singer went "just into orbit and back."

Mariah asks incredulously if Katy was really floating in space.

""Yeah, I have not made this up. This is true," the interviewer said and added that Katy Perry hasn't stopped talking about it since then.

"Wow. Alright Katy," a seemingly amazed Mariah said and added, "I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing."

"But it happened. Would you do it?"

Mariah was quick to respond to that with "I think I've done enough."

Katy Perry was part of a well-documented, all-female crew who travelled aboard Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism mission in April. The crew included Jeff Bezos's wife Lauren Sánchez, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn and former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe.