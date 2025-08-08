Elon Musk’s role in Gina Carano’s legal battle With The Mandalorian makers

Gina Carano, who was fired from The Mandalorian in 2021 after sharing several controversial social media posts, was helped by Elon Musk in her lawsuit against the film makers.

Actor Gina Carano has settled her federal lawsuit against Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her claim that she was fired in 2021 for expressing right-wing views on social media. Billionaire Elon Musk backed her lawsuit.

Gina thanked Elon Musk for helping her out “and asking for nothing in return.”

“I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit," she said.

The lawsuit had alleged that the 43-year-old actor was fired because she “dared voice her own opinions” against an “online bully mob who demanded her compliance with their extreme progressive ideology.”

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in California last year and alleged that Gina Carano was wrongfully terminated from the Star Wars galaxy Disney+ series after two seasons. She had posted that Republicans, aka American conservatives, were treated like Jews in Nazi Germany.

"Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Gina said on Instagram at the time.