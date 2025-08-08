Huma Qureshi’s cousin murdered over parking dispute in New Delhi

Asif ran a chicken business in Delhi and is survived by his two wives.

Describing what happened on Thursday night, Shaheen, one of Asif's wives said that the incident happened around 9.30-10 pm, when a neighbour parked a scooter right outside their house, Asif had requested him to move away the same. The neighbour abused Asif and threatened to come back, and he returned with his brother, a while later, and hit Asif with a sharp weapon in his chest. Though Shaheen had called Javed, her brother-in-law, but by the time he had reached, Asif already bled to death.

Huma and her actor brother Saqib Saleem have not made any comments yet regarding the tragic incident.

Huma Qureshi: Upcoming projects

HUma Qureshi will next be seen in Bayaan, a police procedural drama film written and directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra. The film centres on Roohi, a female detective investigating her first case of a prominent cult leader, facing anonymous accusations of sexual abuse, confronts institutional power and reluctant witnesses. The film is selected in the Discovery section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and will have its World premiere in September 2025.

She also has the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.