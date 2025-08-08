Istanbul Chanel store denies entry to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly turned away from a Chanel store in Istanbul, Turkey, due to the shop being at full capacity, according to reports from a Turkish news publication. The incident occurred on Monday, August 4, while the superstar was in the city for her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.
Jennifer, 56, was spotted doing some shopping at Istinye Park, an upscale mall in Istanbul. Wearing a baby pink outfit and matching sunglasses, she was confronted at the door of the Chanel store by a security guard. The guard, who could not reportedly recognise her, told her that the store was full.
Rather than getting upset, the Can't Get Enough singer was said to have taken the news calmly, answering with a plain “Okay, no problem” and leaving. The staff of the store later realised their error and offered her an invite-back, but she had already moved on.
Jennifer, who was famous for her expensive lifestyle and love of luxury clothes, further went shopping at other luxury chain stores in the same complex. She spent tens of thousands of dollars at competitors Celine and Beymen, according to reports.
The accident occurred on the second of Jennifer’s two appearances in Turkey during her tour. The first was on July 23 in Antalya, and the second was on August 5 at Yenikapi Festival Park in Istanbul. The Istanbul show formed part of the city’s annual festival.
Jennifer’s Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour has been a huge hit. Following last year’s run of cancelled performances in North America, the brief string of concerts has proved welcome with fans in Europe and Asia. The tour finishes up in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.
The pop artiste also marked her birthday while in Turkey after performing in Antalya. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram during the celebration, along with a post thanking fans for their good wishes.