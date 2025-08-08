Istanbul Chanel store denies entry to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly turned away from a Chanel store in Istanbul, Turkey, due to the shop being at full capacity, according to reports from a Turkish news publication. The incident occurred on Monday, August 4, while the superstar was in the city for her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

Why was Jennifer Lopez denied entry to an Istanbul Chanel store?

Jennifer, 56, was spotted doing some shopping at Istinye Park, an upscale mall in Istanbul. Wearing a baby pink outfit and matching sunglasses, she was confronted at the door of the Chanel store by a security guard. The guard, who could not reportedly recognise her, told her that the store was full.

Rather than getting upset, the Can't Get Enough singer was said to have taken the news calmly, answering with a plain “Okay, no problem” and leaving. The staff of the store later realised their error and offered her an invite-back, but she had already moved on.