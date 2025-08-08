Silent Guardians by Margn takes inspiration from the systems that keep us afloat

The idea behind the campaign shoot is the growing global water crisis. As water becomes increasingly scarce — especially in rural areas, the collection looks at the systems that help people survive, deciding who gets access and who doesn’t. “The world today is at a critical juncture. In many parts of the globe, the future of water accessibility is uncertain, and systems are on the brink of collapse. There is a deep need to re-examine not only the physical systems that deliver water, but also our ethical relationship with them,” emphasises Saurabh.

While designing the collection, Saurabh revisited his hometown, Singrauli. “I kept returning to the exposed pipes around homes, the local dams, the visible water infrastructure we take for granted. It reminded me that these are symbols of survival.” This personal experience adds meaning and weight to the collection.

By giving visibility to the unseen and mundane, Silent Guardians urges us to reconsider our relationship with water and view the stories carried through infrastructure.

Prices start at INR 5,990.

Available online.

