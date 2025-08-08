Silent Guardians by Margn takes inspiration from the systems that keep us afloat

There is an order to things that keeps us alive in nature as well as cities. Roots carry water underground, rivers flow through land, and networks of pipes and valves deliver clean water to our homes. These systems are essential in our day to day life, yet they work in the background of our lives. Such hidden protectors are celebrated in Margn’s Spring/Summer ’25 collection, Silent Guardians.
“The collection was born out of the realisation that water is governed by infrastructure we rarely see. Each pipe, valve, and elbow acts as an unseen protector, working tirelessly in harmony to ensure our safety and wellbeing. These systems bring together our ideas of craft, functionality and symbolism,” says Saurabh Maurya, co-founder of Margn.
Inspired by water distribution mechanisms and elements such as pipes, elbows, gate valves, the collection explores their symbolic role as protectors and regulators. “The gate valve, in particular, becomes a recurring motif, representing flow, control, and energy redirection. It became a metaphor for both survival and restraint,” Saurabh notes. Tailoring is also a crucial element of Silent Guardians, the silhouettes lean toward relaxed workwear — overshirts, drawstring trousers, utility jackets which are precisely shaped to move with the body.
Embodying the core philosophy of the brand, the collection draws from fabrics like handwoven denims, natural-dyed cotton twills, and light shirting weights which allow for breathable layering through summer. Handflat knits, made in collaboration with their all-women’s team in Janjheli, Himachal, integrates an element of community to the collection. Crochet appliqués, hand-wrinkled finishes (serving as both texture and a non-iron function), and screen-printed symbols bring additional meaning.
The idea behind the campaign shoot is the growing global water crisis. As water becomes increasingly scarce — especially in rural areas, the collection looks at the systems that help people survive, deciding who gets access and who doesn’t. “The world today is at a critical juncture. In many parts of the globe, the future of water accessibility is uncertain, and systems are on the brink of collapse. There is a deep need to re-examine not only the physical systems that deliver water, but also our ethical relationship with them,” emphasises Saurabh.
While designing the collection, Saurabh revisited his hometown, Singrauli. “I kept returning to the exposed pipes around homes, the local dams, the visible water infrastructure we take for granted. It reminded me that these are symbols of survival.” This personal experience adds meaning and weight to the collection.
By giving visibility to the unseen and mundane, Silent Guardians urges us to reconsider our relationship with water and view the stories carried through infrastructure.
Prices start at INR 5,990.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress