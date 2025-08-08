Lillete Dubey recalls her college days as a handloom enthusiast as she pays tribute to India’s weavers

Veteran actress Lillete Dubey took to social media to mark National Handloom Day, sharing her deep-rooted love for handlooms.
Calling herself a lifelong handloom enthusiast, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the country’s weavers and celebrated the timeless beauty of India's textile heritage. Lillete posted a couple of photos of herself dressed in different sarees, along with a heartfelt note.
For the caption, Dubey wrote, “On National Handloom Day(yesterday ) .. have to admit I’ve been a handloom girl since my college days .. living in Delhi next to the Emporia on Janpath for years .. I lived in saris from all across India and fell in love with handlooms .. even today they are my go to Saris.. .. heritage, craft, passion, & immense hard work, all woven into one piece of cloth that is irreplaceable, unique and a signature of our own individualistic culture! Respect to all those weavers who keep it alive .. May they thrive for generations.”
National Handloom Day is celebrated every year on August 7 to honour the hard work of India’s weavers and the rich tradition of handloom weaving. In 2025, the country observes this special day for the 11th time. August 7 was chosen to mark the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which encouraged Indians to stop using British goods and support local products. Handwoven fabrics became a strong symbol of self-reliance and freedom during that time.
To recognise the importance of handlooms in India’s independence and promote them in modern times, the Government of India declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015.