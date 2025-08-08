Lillete Dubey recalls her college days as a handloom enthusiast as she pays tribute to India’s weavers

Veteran actress Lillete Dubey took to social media to mark National Handloom Day, sharing her deep-rooted love for handlooms.

In a recent post on Instagram, Lillete Dubey reminisced about her college days in Delhi when she first fell in love with sarees from across India

Calling herself a lifelong handloom enthusiast, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the country’s weavers and celebrated the timeless beauty of India's textile heritage. Lillete posted a couple of photos of herself dressed in different sarees, along with a heartfelt note.

For the caption, Dubey wrote, “On National Handloom Day(yesterday ) .. have to admit I’ve been a handloom girl since my college days .. living in Delhi next to the Emporia on Janpath for years .. I lived in saris from all across India and fell in love with handlooms .. even today they are my go to Saris.. .. heritage, craft, passion, & immense hard work, all woven into one piece of cloth that is irreplaceable, unique and a signature of our own individualistic culture! Respect to all those weavers who keep it alive .. May they thrive for generations.”