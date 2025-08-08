MS Dhoni and Anirudh Ravichander play padel at Chennai court

At the inaugaration of his newly launched padel brand centre in Chennai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen playing doubles with Coolie composer Anirudh Ravichander. 7Padel is his new padel branch at Palavakkam, Chennai.
In a recent video that is now going viral, Dhoni and Anirudh were seen playing padel together and Dhoni even shares some tips on the sport. This is Dhoni's first padel centre.
“Chennai has always been special to me. The city has given me so much on and off the field, and it feels only right to launch my first padel centre here. Padel is exciting and addictive.
More importantly, it’s inclusive and anyone, not just professionals, can try the sport. I want 7Padel to be a place where athletes, families and fitness lovers all find their space,” said Dhoni at the inaugaration. Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also present on the occasion.
The branch is located in Palavakkam in ECR (East Coast Road), adjacent to Alphabet School on MGR Salai. The 20,000 square feet facility features three padel courts, a pickleball court, a swimming pool, a gym, a recovery room, a cafe as well as a sauna.
Panel is a mix of tennis and squash that is played in enclosed courts. Padel courts are slightly smaller than tennis courts. Pickleball, on the other hand, involves open court with a plastic ball and larger paddles.
MS Dhoni has a deep bond with Chennai. He represented the Chennai Super Kings for nearly 20 years.
Now, Anirudh Ravichander is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Shruti Haasan. Coolie's release date is August 14, the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.
