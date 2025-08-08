Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is making the best of both worlds. Along with dominating Hollywood with back-to-back powerful performances, the diva is also enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her dear daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post features little Malti and her family

PeeCee used social media to drop some precious family moments of little Malti with her mom, and father, Nick Jonas. The primary photo showed Malti relaxing on her seat while Priyanka held a tablet with “Mama” written on it. Next was a video of the little munchkin enjoying in the middle of a fountain.

Another picture featured Malti and her buddies picking out some treats for themselves in the candy shop. We also see Malti accompanying her father Nick as he practices for his upcoming performance.

PeeCee also uploaded a still of Malti channeling her inner artiste with some watercolors and a canvas. One of the videos in the post had Priyanka and Malti running in their lush green backyard. The sweet post ended with a beautiful photo of Nick and Malti taking a walk down the beach.