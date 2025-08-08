Radhika Apte opens up about pregnancy bias in Bollywood during Neha Dhupia’s ‘Freedom to Feed’ conversation

In a heartfelt and eye-opening conversation during Neha Dhupia’s Freedom to Feed live session, acclaimed actress Radhika Apte bravely opened up about the emotional and physical challenges she faced after announcing her pregnancy, shedding light on the persistent biases against motherhood in the Indian entertainment industry.

Radhika Apte compares Bollywood and Hollywood’s treatment of pregnant actors

Radhika revealed that during her early pregnancy, while she was still fulfilling professional commitments, she encountered a stark difference in how her news was received in two different work environments , one in India and the other abroad.

“An Indian producer I was working with wasn’t happy about the news,” she shared. “He responded coldly and even insisted I wear tight-fitting clothes despite my discomfort and bloating. I was in my first trimester and had constant cravings, I was eating a lot, be it rice or pasta and going through the usual physical changes, but instead of understanding, I was met with insensitivity. I wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor when I was in pain and feeling uneasy on set. That truly disheartened me.”