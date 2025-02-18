Radhika Apte balances BAFTA glamour and motherhood

Radhika Apte’s latest Instagram post is a delightful ode to the rollercoaster ride of new motherhood. The actress, who welcomed a baby girl in December, graced the British Academy Film Awards 2025 in London, where her film Sister Midnight was nominated in the Outstanding Debut by a British writer, Director or Producer category.
While Radhika dazzled in a satin ensemble on the red carpet, it’s her behind-the-scenes moment that’s truly stealing hearts. In a candid snap, she stands in the washroom, effortlessly balancing the realities of motherhood and celebration — breast pump in one hand, champagne glass in the other. A true embodiment of grace and multitasking, her radiant smile remains the pièce de résistance.
Expressing her gratitude in the caption, Radhika gave a heartfelt shoutout to her dear friend Natasha Malhotra, who ensured her BAFTA experience was seamless and stress-free. She wrote, “And now, my BAFTA reality. I have to thank Natasha Malhotra for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled my itinerary around my breast-pumping timings, accompanied me to the washroom to express milk, and, most importantly, brought me champagne in the loo.”
Acknowledging the challenges of navigating work as a new mother, Radhika lauded Natasha’s extraordinary care and sensitivity, calling it a rarity in the film industry and a deeply cherished gesture.
The post quickly garnered love from fellow actresses and friends. Kalki Koechlin, a doting mother herself, resonated deeply with the sentiment, commenting, “Hear hear, we love those who actively help us through this insane early phase of motherhood.” Radhika’s Monkey Man co-star Sikandar Kher added a star emoji, while actress Amruta Subhash showered her with a cascade of red hearts.
