Radhika Apte balances BAFTA glamour and motherhood

Radhika Apte’s latest Instagram post is a delightful ode to the rollercoaster ride of new motherhood. The actress, who welcomed a baby girl in December, graced the British Academy Film Awards 2025 in London, where her film Sister Midnight was nominated in the Outstanding Debut by a British writer, Director or Producer category.

While Radhika dazzled in a satin ensemble on the red carpet, it’s her behind-the-scenes moment that’s truly stealing hearts. In a candid snap, she stands in the washroom, effortlessly balancing the realities of motherhood and celebration — breast pump in one hand, champagne glass in the other. A true embodiment of grace and multitasking, her radiant smile remains the pièce de résistance.

Expressing her gratitude in the caption, Radhika gave a heartfelt shoutout to her dear friend Natasha Malhotra, who ensured her BAFTA experience was seamless and stress-free. She wrote, “And now, my BAFTA reality. I have to thank Natasha Malhotra for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled my itinerary around my breast-pumping timings, accompanied me to the washroom to express milk, and, most importantly, brought me champagne in the loo.”