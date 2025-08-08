Shruti Haasan offers a glimpse into her world as she talks about her upcoming film Coolie, her love for cinema, music and more
Actress Shruti Haasan is a force to be reckoned with. Beginning her journey as a playback singer and later venturing into acting, the star has treated us to various hits like 3 , 7aum Arivu, Race Gurram, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya, spanning across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Over the years, we’ve witnessed her journey, and it’s safe to say that she has only evolved with time. Shruti continues to excel in music as well. Besides all this, what leaves us in awe is her confidence, thoughts, opinions, art, honesty and above all, unapologetic attitude. Now, when the actress talks, it’s not just about carrying forward her father Kamal Haasan’s legacy, it’s also her views on everything under the sun. With the much-awaited Coolie set to release, where she stars alongside the legendary Rajinikanth, Shruti is buzzing with excitement. In an unreserved conversation with Indulge, she discusses her life and much more.
Excerpts
You’ll be seen in Coolie. How did the film happen?
The way Coolie came to me was such a lovely surprise. I had actually approached director Lokesh for a music video I was working on, produced by Raj Kamal Films. We had a meeting where I was all set to pitch the concept. I was nervous, hoping he’d say yes. But he walked in and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do the video. But I actually want to talk to you about something else.’ And that’s when he pitched Coolie. I was completely taken aback, in the best way. It felt so serendipitous, and I was instantly excited to be part of it.
You will be starring alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. Any learnings or reflections that you would like to share?
I was a little nervous at first, how could I not be? When you’re working with someone of his calibre, you naturally want to bring your A-game. But the first thing I noticed about him was his ability to make everyone around him feel at ease. You’re aware of who he is, the fame, the influence, the sheer stardom. And yet, he carries it with such humility. It wasn’t just me, everyone on set felt comfortable and uplifted in his presence. That, for me, was a huge learning.
Looking back, from your debut film to now, how do you feel you’ve evolved creatively both as an actor and a musician?
Oh my God, I can’t even recognise that person! (laughs). But one thing that’s stayed consistent, then and now, is that I never give up. I’m always working to improve and grow every single day. And I’ve never taken criticism, success, applause, or even the failures too seriously. In that way, I’ve remained the same from the beginning till now, and that mindset has really stood me in good stead.
Between films and your music projects, how do you keep both creative energies alive?
I actually started out predominantly as a musician. And I began at a time when English independent music, or really, any kind of independent music, wasn’t considered a financially viable career. I remember doing my first film purely to gain some financial independence. But over time, it stopped being about just that. Films completely took over in a way I hadn’t expected. They pushed me to discover parts of myself I didn’t know existed. Acting stretched my limits, made me reflect deeply, and in turn, helped me grow, not just as an artiste, but as a person. It made me a better musician, a more expressive singer, and a more connected performer on stage. So yes, for me, music and films definitely feed into each other.
You recently did a music show in Hyderabad. What’s your connection with the city?
The show was amazing, it felt incredible to receive so much love from the audience. There were so many people, and the energy was electric. I performed a mix of Tamil and Telugu songs, including my originals and film tracks. I truly love performing live, especially with my band, they’re like family to me, and the vibe on stage is always so positive. Hyderabad, in particular, holds a very special place in my heart. It’s the city that gave me my first taste of success, appreciation, and acceptance.
You are very close to your father, actor Kamal Haasan. How has that relationship shaped your journey personally and professionally?
Honestly, from the very beginning, my dad has always encouraged my individuality. He never raised me with the mindset of ‘a girl should be this way’ or ‘should do certain things.’ He raised me simply as a human being, with a lot of freedom to explore who I am. What I’ve learned most from him is that, even now, at his age, he’s constantly evolving, and that’s something I find really inspiring. I wouldn’t call my dad my friend, because I respect him too much for that. But he’s definitely the one person who truly understands me. He’s the one I turn to when I need a pep talk or a morale boost. At the same time, he’s also the one who’ll call me out, he’ll say, ‘ Shruti, that wasn’t right. You need to work on this.’ That kind of honesty is rare, and I value it deeply.
Contrary to what people might think, we don’t really talk much about acting. When I’ve asked him for advice, he usually says, ‘Just keep practising and improving.’ He often says that he can’t teach me acting unless he’s directing me, and even then, only in relation to a specific scene. So, for me, he’s more of a life inspira - tion than a professional guide.
You’ve studied music in the US, performed in London, and acted in international films. Having experienced creative cultures across countries, how do you think the perception of art differs abroad compared to India?
I don’t think it’s just about the difference between India and abroad, even within India, audiences have evolved and things feel more homogenised now. But people still have their own preferences, whether it’s the rhythm of a song, the pacing of a film, or certain genres. What I’ve really observed, though, is that emotion always cuts through, whether I’m singing a Tamil chorus in London or an English song in India. Even if people don’t understand the lyrics, they feel the emotion. That’s the power of music and art, it transcends language because its core is emotional truth.
You’ve always voiced your opinions fearlessly. Was it ever difficult to embrace your true self in an industry that often expects conformity?
The funny thing is, the characters I’ve played have always been really relatable. I’ve never done some - thing so ‘out there’ that people couldn’t connect or said, ‘Oh God, we can’t accept her in this role.’ But I think what’s different about me is just my intrinsic personality, who I am at the core. And honestly, it’s always been a bit of a struggle for me, even as a kid, to hide that or pretend to be someone else… unless I’m literally being paid to do it (laughs). My job as an actress is to step into someone else’s life, but my duty to myself as a human being is to be me, unapologetically.
I don’t have opinions on other people’s lives or things that don’t concern me; my opinions are mostly about myself. And yes, being different does come with its challenges, because people love having a million opinions when you don’t fit the mould. But I’ve never lived my life based on others’ validation. In that sense, it’s been easier.
That said, I know things, my career, my personal life, could have been smoother if I had just stayed quiet and gone with the flow. But I’ve never been able to not be myself. And at the end of the day, I’m happy with who I am.
You love South Indian and Japanese food, what is it about these cuisines that resonates with you?
Rice! I’m a rice girl through and through. Even if I’m on a diet, I need my rice, I need to mash it with my fingers, I need my pappu annam, I just can’t do without it. If I go too long without rice, I genuinely feel unhappy in my soul. And I love seafood, so Japanese cuisine, especially sushi, is perfect for me. I enjoy subtle flavours too, so that mix of simplicity and depth really speaks to me.
I also love cooking. I’ve thought about it psychologically, and I’ve realised that the two things I really enjoy in life are nourishing myself and nur - turing others. That’s where I find joy, working on myself, doing the inner work, and also taking care of the people I love. Food becomes the perfect metaphor for that. It’s physical, emotional, and soulful all at once. There’s nothing better than feeding someone you love and seeing their face light up.
You’re the goth queen of Indian cinema, but for you, what does this aesthetic mean?
For me, it’s really about celebrating being a misfit, honouring that part of myself that never quite fit into the mould. It’s also about embracing my dark feminine energy and owning it unapologetically. It’s a cele - bration of choosing to stand apart and not being afraid to do so. On a more personal note, I just genuinely love black, I love wearing dark shades, expressing darker emotions in my songs and performances. I’m drawn to the dark side of the moon, metaphorically speaking. I truly believe that without darkness, light has no meaning
Your honesty around women’s issues has been truly refreshing. What gives you the strength to speak so openly and candidly about them?
Like I said earlier, I always speak from my own experience. I’ve dealt with PCOS, dysmenorrhea, and endometriosis, conditions that so many wom - en silently struggle with. I have all three, and managing them hasn’t been easy. There have been days when hormonal imbalances and menstrual health issues have really taken a toll on me. I felt it was important to share my journey — not just for other women going through the same thing, but also for men who have women in their lives dealing with it, whether it’s their wives, daughters, sisters, or mothers. The more we talk about it, the less isolating it becomes.
You’ve been open about your struggles with anxiety. Do you think mental health conversations are becoming more normal in India?
No, I still think there’s a lot of stigma. Sure, people are starting to talk about therapy, but there’s still a long way to go. I came across this quote once that said, ‘ I’m in therapy for all the people in my life who refuse to go,’ and that really resonated. If you had a fever or a shoulder injury, you’d try a few things and then go to a doctor. But with mental health, people don’t treat it the same way. The scary part is that undiagnosed mental health issues can have serious consequences, and while our bodies are harder to ignore, our minds can suffer silently, and we’ve become really good at overlooking that pain.
What are your thoughts about finding love again?
I’m open to the idea of finding love. But right now, it’s not my main focus. At this point in my life, I’m really channelling all that love and energy into myself and into my work, and that feels deeply fulfilling.
Coolie releases on August 14.
