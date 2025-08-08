Shruti Haasan offers a glimpse into her world as she talks about her upcoming film Coolie, her love for cinema, music and more

A

The funny thing is, the characters I’ve played have always been really relatable. I’ve never done some - thing so ‘out there’ that people couldn’t connect or said, ‘Oh God, we can’t accept her in this role.’ But I think what’s different about me is just my intrinsic personality, who I am at the core. And honestly, it’s always been a bit of a struggle for me, even as a kid, to hide that or pretend to be someone else… unless I’m literally being paid to do it (laughs). My job as an actress is to step into someone else’s life, but my duty to myself as a human being is to be me, unapologetically.

I don’t have opinions on other people’s lives or things that don’t concern me; my opinions are mostly about myself. And yes, being different does come with its challenges, because people love having a million opinions when you don’t fit the mould. But I’ve never lived my life based on others’ validation. In that sense, it’s been easier.

That said, I know things, my career, my personal life, could have been smoother if I had just stayed quiet and gone with the flow. But I’ve never been able to not be myself. And at the end of the day, I’m happy with who I am.