Aditi Rao Hydari to receive Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM 2025 in Melbourne

As Bollywood's favourite Bibbo Jaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, prepares to attend the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025, Melbourne is ready to receive a royal touch of beauty and elegance. Aditi has always embraced a wide range of platforms, genres and roles, effortlessly transitioning between mainstream and independent film, OTT and theatrical releases, and several Indian languages, proving that she is a true champion of artistic range.
Aditi has become a symbol of progressive, inclusive storytelling in Indian film by portraying strong women and giving depth to complex characters. In appreciation of this, she will be honored with the Diversity in Cinema Award for her enormous contribution to film and her powerful performances in various formats.
Aditi, who won people’s hearts with her remarkable portrayal of Bibbo Jaan in Heeramandi, continues to captivate viewers worldwide with her grace, skill, and natural on-screen demeanor. Her presence at IFFM 2025 is anticipated to increase the enthusiasm and give the event, which is a celebration of Indian film abroad, a majestic air.
“Being a Guest of Honor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and getting the Diversity in Cinema Award is such a special honor,” Aditi Rao Hydari states, expressing her gratitude. “It is really humbling to be honored in a city like Melbourne that so fervently appreciates movies, as it has always been a friendly and welcoming place. I’m excited to be surrounded by other artists and movie buffs and to absorb the contagious enthusiasm of IFFM,” she adds.
Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace and excellence, according to festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange. Her artwork demonstrates her strength and versatility as an artist. “We are thrilled to present her with the Diversity in Cinema Award for the enchantment she adds to the big screen and welcome her to IFFM 2025. Undoubtedly, her presence will contribute to making this year’s celebration in Melbourne even more memorable for spectators,” Mitu says.
