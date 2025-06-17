Aditi Rao Hydari says she's yet to sign a new project post Heeramandi

Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently earned praise for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s opulent period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has opened up about the challenges she continues to face despite the show’s success. The Netflix series, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha, received widespread acclaim after its release on May 1, 2024. Yet, Aditi revealed that she hasn’t signed any new projects since then.
In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Aditi got candid about the struggles women face in the entertainment industry. Although her performance in Heeramandi was celebrated, the recognition hasn’t translated into new work opportunities. “It was amazing,” Aditi said, reflecting on the show’s reception. “I got so much love and appreciation. But have I signed my next show or film? No. I’m still waiting.”
Lilly brought up a common issue—how successful women-led stories are often treated as anomalies rather than setting a precedent. Aditi agreed, saying, “It is, yes. You are absolutely correct.” She admitted that even with the overwhelming response to Heeramandi, projects with strong female narratives still struggle to get mainstream backing.
When asked if the show’s popularity would make it easier to produce similar high-budget, women-centric content, Aditi replied, “No, I don’t think so. I hope so. I hope there will be a change.” She expressed a desire for storytelling to be appreciated for its emotional and cultural depth, regardless of gender focus. According to her, women deserve equal screen time and storytelling weight because they are an integral part of real life.
On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming series O Saathi Re, where she stars opposite Avinash Tiwary. She is also part of Parivarik ManuRanjan, a family drama featuring Pankaj Tripathi.