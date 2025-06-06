Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari to star in Parivarik ManuRanjan next; first shoot look out

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari pair opposite each other in their latest movie Parivarik ManuRanjan. The lead duo dropped snaps on their social media as the film went on floors recently. The movie is expected to be about a mismatched duo and make the audience laugh, experience romance on the silver screen, find themselves in the midst of the chaos with the protagonists and hum unforgettable music.
Directed by Varun V Sharma, who has also penned the script alongside Brijendra Kala, the film will see the Mimi actor and Heeramandi actress pairing up opposite each other for the first time. Accoridng to Tripathi, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft towards acting.”
From the photographs shared on social media, one can infer that the movie is gearing up to be the next family entertainer. Aditi is seen wearing a pastel yellow Patiala with embroidery while Tripathi wears light beige kurta–pyajama along with an earthy half jacket. The set seems to be decorated with garlands and strings of flowers giving complete occasion vibe. The name itself Parivarik ManuRanjan may give subtle hints towards the name of the lead characters being Manu and Ranjan but that is under speculation till more details are divulged about the movie.
Fresh from her Cannes Film Festival return Rao-Hydari has gone straight to the shooting of her next. She talks about the script and getting a chance to work with Tripathi, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”