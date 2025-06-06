Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen earns praise from Rajkummar Rao, Rana Daggubati and more

When Stolen premiered to packed theatres, few could’ve predicted the storm of applause that would follow—but it hasn’t just taken over screens; it’s taken over hearts. And at the center of this cinematic whirlwind stands Abhishek Banerjee, delivering a performance so raw, so electrifying, that it’s being hailed as the defining role of his career.

This film will make you jump, scream, cry and reflect

A tense, emotionally-charged thriller, Stolen has quickly become the film everyone’s talking about. The buzz began with its audience—who flooded social media with stunned reactions—and soon spread like wildfire to Bollywood’s elite.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was among the first to voice her awe. After watching the film, she didn’t hold back: "Stolen made me jump, scream, cry, and reflect—it’s a superbly made film that stays with you long after the credits roll.” Her visceral response has resonated widely, echoing the emotional rollercoaster many viewers have experienced.

Actor Ali Fazal also added his voice to the chorus of praise, calling Stolen a cinematic necessity. “Yeh ek bohot zaroori film hai,” he wrote, urging fans to watch it. “It left me stunned—and that rarely happens with films these days. Beautifully directed by @karantejpal94. And @nowitsabhi—apna bhai chhaa gaya.” Ali’s rare endorsement speaks volumes, especially given his own reputation for championing quality storytelling.