Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen earns praise from Rajkummar Rao, Rana Daggubati and more

When Stolen premiered to packed theatres, few could’ve predicted the storm of applause that would follow—but it hasn’t just taken over screens; it’s taken over hearts. And at the center of this cinematic whirlwind stands Abhishek Banerjee, delivering a performance so raw, so electrifying, that it’s being hailed as the defining role of his career.
A tense, emotionally-charged thriller, Stolen has quickly become the film everyone’s talking about. The buzz began with its audience—who flooded social media with stunned reactions—and soon spread like wildfire to Bollywood’s elite.
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was among the first to voice her awe. After watching the film, she didn’t hold back: "Stolen made me jump, scream, cry, and reflect—it’s a superbly made film that stays with you long after the credits roll.” Her visceral response has resonated widely, echoing the emotional rollercoaster many viewers have experienced.
Actor Ali Fazal also added his voice to the chorus of praise, calling Stolen a cinematic necessity. “Yeh ek bohot zaroori film hai,” he wrote, urging fans to watch it. “It left me stunned—and that rarely happens with films these days. Beautifully directed by @karantejpal94. And @nowitsabhi—apna bhai chhaa gaya.” Ali’s rare endorsement speaks volumes, especially given his own reputation for championing quality storytelling.
From one powerful voice to another, Rana Daggubati—Abhishek Banerjee’s Rana Naidu co-star—amplified the momentum, urging his followers not to miss this one. And in a show of steadfast camaraderie, Rajkummar Rao once again stood beside Abhishek, publicly celebrating his longtime friend’s powerhouse performance.
But the film’s impact doesn’t stop at celebrity circles. Across the internet, netizens have hailed Abhishek’s portrayal as a masterclass in restraint and intensity. Twitter threads, Instagram stories, and Reddit discussions all point to one thing: Stolen is not just a film—it’s an experience. Many are already calling it Abhishek’s career-best, a breakout moment that elevates him from a scene-stealer to a bonafide leading man.
With critical acclaim, industry applause, and social media buzz aligning in full force, Stolen has emerged as one of the season’s most unforgettable cinematic triumphs. And as Abhishek Banerjee basks in this much-deserved spotlight, one thing is clear: he’s no longer Bollywood’s best-kept secret—he’s its next great actor.
